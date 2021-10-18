The BMW X5 xDrive45e is definitely one of the best plug-in hybrid models in the segment you can buy. A definite step up from the previous-generation X5 xDrive40e, the new version comes with a straight six under the hood and a lot more electric range. That’s why it seems like a crowd favorite right now, sales being well over what BMW expected. The guys from MotorWeek decided to take it for a spin and shared some of their thoughts on the matter.

The plug-in hybrid model is a very impressive package because of a refined recipe. Whereas the original PHEV X5 used a 2.0 liter, four-cylinder mill under the hood, the X5 xDrive45e uses a straight six petrol engine and an electric motor, combined delivering 394 horsepower to all four corners of the car. The battery was also heavily upgraded. Even though it’s not considerably bigger, its energy density was doubled, the X5 benefiting from a total of 24 kWh.

That battery should allow you to cover up to 30 miles on electricity alone, easily, even though we went close to 50 miles on our test with the car. And while all of this eco side of things does sound good, the car is still a BMW, as MotorWeek puts it. Therefore, it had to pass its instrumented tests. Could it be capable of doing so with all that hefty weight on board? In short: yes. A very resounding yes.

According to their measurements, the X5 xDrive45e did 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds which is considerably faster than the claimed 5.3 seconds on the official spec sheet. Even the handling course was dealt with in a hurry, with minimal body roll and no excessive oversteer or understeer. In the end, the X5 xDrive45e managed to pass all the tests with flying colors and was deemed a ‘two cars into one’ kind of vehicle.