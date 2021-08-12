The second member of the new “Color Edition” family from Switzerland is a BMW X5 xDrive45e. While the 545e was shown in Frozen Black, the X5 plug-in hybrid relies on one of the most iconic colors BMW has ever produced: Lime Rock Grey. Named after the famous race Lime Rock Park racing venue in Connecticut, the beautiful shade of grey has found a home on many BMW products in the past. But mostly on M cars.

In the case of the BMW X5 G05, the special paintwork is paired with the M Sport package and the Extended Shadow Line with a single goal: to showcase the sporty character of the popular BMW SUV. To match the black kidneys and other dark details of the Extended Shadow Line, the 22-inch light alloy wheels in the double-spoke 742 M design are all painted in black. The interior also features a black theme with perforated leather and double white stitching, and plenty of carbon fiber parts.

The mostly silent drive presents itself in sharp contrast to the visual appearance because the Color Edition is based on the BMW X5 xDrive45e. The plug-in hybrid has an electric range of 31 miles measured by the EPA and will therefore roll through the streets without the typical sound of an internal combustion engine.

A 282-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six is paired with the electric motor generating a combined 389 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. Despite its high weight (around 5627 pounds or 755 pounds more than a X5 xDrive40i), the X5 xDrive45e accelerates from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km.h) in 5.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 129 mph( 235 km/h).

A total of 40 copies of the BMW X5 Color Edition for Switzerland are to be built, including some vehicles in Malachite Green.

[Photos: BMWGroup.Experience via BimmerToday]