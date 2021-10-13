An all-electric BMW i7 is inevitable, especially after the launch of the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Lucid Air. BMW can’t afford to not be in the high-end electric luxury sedan market any longer. Naturally, the Bavarians have a plan of attack with an electrified 7 Series of sorts and this new render shows off what it might look like.

In the render below, we take a look at a potential BMW i7. While we have no way of knowing whether this looks accurate, it does have some styling cues that we do think the real car will have. For instance, we know it will have split headlights up front, something that’s been a point of contention among BMW fans as of late. This render has them and, while they’re a bit more stylish than we think the real ones will be, it’s close to what we think it will look like. Additionally, it gets long vertical air intakes, likely for brakes, and a large, upright kidney “grille”.

Down the sides of the car in this render, you can see the same sort of flush, open door handles, which the actually BMW i7 will almost certainly have. The BMW iX uses such handles and they make a lot of sense. Not only are they aerodynamic but they’re so much easier to use than gimmicky slide out, mechanized door handles, a la Tesla.

The back end of this render looks really good, actually. Its taillights are slim and modern, the two-tone window trim looks nice and accentuates the Hofmesiter Kink interpretation, and there’s not a lot of fuss. Just a clean, handsome rear end.

While we don’t have the full slate of battery/powertrain options but we have heard that the top-end model will have a 120 kWh battery pack, around 650 horsepower, and around 700 miles (435 miles) of max range. If that’s the case, it will have the specs to take on the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Tesla Model S but will still be a bit shy of the Lucid Air. Either way, we can’t wait to learn more.

[Rendering shared with the approval of Andrei Avarvarii www.instagram.com/avarvarii]