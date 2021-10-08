At the moment, the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, is making headlines around the world. It’s the final Bond film of the Daniel Craig era and it features a lot of new and interesting characters. Of course, being a Bond flick, it also has some great cars, including both the 1965 Aston Martin DB5 and the ’80s Aston Martin V8 Vantage. Long gone are the days when BMWs transported the iconic British spy from one luxurious location to another. Which got me thinking. What if BMW was still Bond’s car of choice, which one would he have?

My first through was the BMW M8 Competition Coupe, as it’s the brand’s fastest two-door GT car, which is sort of Bond’s thing. It’s also fast enough and capable enough for car chases with baddies. But then I thought not, as it’s a bit too brash looking. Bond is far more suave for carbon fiber aero and big angry nostrils. It just doesn’t seem like a very Bond car.

For that very same reason, I had to discount the BMW M4. While the M4 is a brilliant car, and mostly quite handsome, its massive grilles are just far too obnoxious looking for a super-spy as slick as Bond.

To be honest, I wasn’t really liking any Bimmer for Bond, as the current lineup just doesn’t have a sophisticated enough GT car. But then I thought slightly out of the box, for a car that isn’t just a BMW — the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe.

So the ALPINA B8 isn’t the typical Bond car, as it’s a sedan. While Bond did use a 7 Series for a bit, he’s not really a sedan kind of guy. But the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe is a gorgeously sleek sedan with a design that’s equally as stylish as it is sophisticated. It walks that line of beauty and aggression better than anything wearing a Roundel. Plus, it comes in a fantastic shade of green, perfect for a British spy. The B8 is a car I could absolutely see 007 stepping out of, wearing a perfectly cut tuxedo, heading into some obnoxiously opulent European event while undercover.

The ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe also packs the power, performance, and handling Bond needs to both chase and flee from villains. Its 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8 makes 600 horsepower and 590 lb-ft, which makes it capable of 0-60 in the low three second-range, with a top speed of 201 mph. Good luck catching Bond at that speed, baddies.