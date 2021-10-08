At the moment, the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe is the ultimate four-door BMW product. It packs all of the power and performance of the M8 Gran Coupe into a better looking, more comfortable, and more sophisticated package. However, it’s not the only ultra-luxurious, uber-fast four-door German sedan on the market. The other comes from BMW’s biggest rival and it has every bit as much firepower as the ALPINA. More in fact. It’s the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door and in this new video from Autocar we get to see which car is best.

First impressions of both cars favor the AMG. Its flashy cabin, raucous engine, and surprisingly sharp steering make it feel like the most exciting car of the two. To be fair, that’s exactly what it is. The AMG GT 63 S 4-Door is a genuine super sedan, with killer performance and a rockstar soundtrack. However, the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe grows on you. Its smooth sophistication, combined with its equally impressive performance, is incredibly charming.

Both cars have twin-turbo V8s; 4.4 liter for the ALPINA and 4.0 liter for the AMG. Both make over 600 horsepower; the AMG makes 630 horsepower and 664 lb-ft, while the ALPINA makes 600 horsepower and 590 lb-f. They’re also both stonking quick, getting from 0-60 mph in the low three second range. Both cars have all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering, as well. But which one is best?

This review is quite helpful to understand which is better, as it does a deep dive into how each car drives and feels. Despite having similar power figures and prices, they’re entirely different in the way they feel. In terms of which one is best, that really depends on your preference. If you want something more raucous, the AMG is your car. But if you want something a bit more sophisticated, go for the ALPINA.