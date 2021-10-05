Joshua Vides is a Southern California based visual artist known for his graphic interpretations of everyday objects. His monochromatic, hand-drawn illustrations use bold lines to reimagine even the most recognizable items in our life. This week, Vides is teaming up with BMW and BMW M to unveil a one-off BMW X4 M Competition in his unmistakable style. This collaboration will also include a merchandising collection dedicated to BMW and BMW M.

Vides will sell this limited edition of the collection through his own channels this year. Pro-skateboarder Ishod Wair, who is also a great BMW M enthusiast, posed for the catalogue with the car. This collection also includes items of clothing such as t-shirts and hoodies, as well as everyday items like thermos cups, and even interior decoration products like carpets – all featuring logos in the style of Joshua Vides. The collection and the X4 M Competition by Joshua Vides will be unveiled on October 8 at the [SPACE] by BMW in Los Angeles. Subsequently, his installation dedicated to BMW will be on display at Vides’ Matte Black Coffee cafe located at 1001 S. Broadway ave., Los Angeles , CA 90015.

As always, we will bring you exclusive photos and videos of the BMW X4 M Competition by Joshua Vides live from Los Angeles, along with his entire collection of BMW items. So stay tuned for a look behind the scenes this week and in the meantime, enjoy the lookbook below. Available October 8 at noon pst on joshuavides.com and at BMW Cafe located at Matte Black Coffee in downtown LA.