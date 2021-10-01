After the back-to-back smash hits of the BMW M2 CS and BMW M5 CS, fans of the brand are naturally incredibly excited about the upcoming BMW M4 CSL. If the engineers in Munich can make magic with the two aforementioned CS models, imagining what they can do with an even more extreme CSL model is revving up the fanbase. While we won’t get to see the M4 CSL for at least another year or so, we can all look at some of these new spy photos, to get a glimpse of it.

In these new photos, we actually get a pretty close look at the M Division’s upcoming hardcore performance car. Despite the camouflage, we can see some obvious visual changes made to this car, from the standard M4. There’s a very noticeable aerodynamic front lip, some wider side skirts, a rear bumper lip, and a ducktail spoiler on the trunk lid. The latter of which will be the main visual indicator of its CSL nature, as the lesser M4 CS won’t have the ducktail. Though, we don’t get to see the new grille insert on this car. Must be an older test mule.

Under the skin, the BMW M4 CSL will pack some serious kit. While power hasn’t officially been announced, expect around 550 horsepower and rear-wheel drive. As of right now, it’s only going to get an automatic transmission but we hear that BMW is toying with the idea of a manual transmission. Though, a manual seems highly unlikely, so don’t get your hopes up.

It’s also going to be quite a bit lighter than the standard car. A ton of carbon fiber, more stripped out interior, less sound deadening material, and further weight savings measure will drop the curb weight considerably.

BMW hasn’t made a CSL model since the legendary E46 M3 CSL back in the early ’00s, which gives this M4 CSL quite big shoes to fill. Will it be able to? We’ll just have to wait and see.

[Photos Source: Wilco Blok]