The 2022 BMW M3 Touring will begin its embargoed previews in the next few weeks. The official market launch is scheduled for 2022 with production kicking off this November. The end of the lifecycle is rumored to be sometimes in 2025. There won’t be many surprises design wise. The exterior will follow the lines of the new M3 Sedan with the touring shape as see on regular 3 Series models.

Therefore, Photoshop wizards are getting pretty close to nailing the final design lines. This last one arrives courtesy for Motor.es, and just like all M cars, the BMW M3 Touring features flared rear wheel arches which look incredible. If the real car has that sort of stance and aggression, it’s going to win over a lot of BMW enthusiasts, as well as car enthusiasts in general.

When it goes on sale in 2023, the first ever BMW M3 Touring will only be offered with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Of course, the engine option stays the same as in the regular M3 and M4 Competition models. The 2023 BMW M3 Touring features the S58 3.0 liter six-cylinder unit which delivers 510 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. The G81 M3 Touring is set to enter production in November 2022. That means it will arrive around the same time as the facelifted 3 Series, which is bound to get the new infotainment screen setup that’s being made available with the launch of the i4 and iX this fall. So it’s likely that the BMW M3 Touring will also get a similar screen layout and size.

Another bit of bad news is that the M3 Touring won’t come to the US market at all. Apparently, BMW decided that there’s not enough interest in the car on this side of the Atlantic so it won’t spend money on bringing it over.