The 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer was just leaked, two days before its official unveil. The leaked image of the new 2 Series Active Tourer seem to have been uploaded to an external BMW website, and from there, of course, it ended up on social media. The model displayed here features the M Sport Package and the Portimao Blue color.

Of course, first thing that stands out is the large kidney grille. While not as impressive in size as the new 4 Series or M3/M4, it is still quite a significant jump in dimension compared to the outgoing 2 Series Active Tourer. And not surprisingly, the car certainly has a better presence on the road and looks sportier with this new fascia.

It is also exciting to see what the engineers and designers have done to the interior. We expect a noticeably higher quality of materials, along with a large LCD screen and plenty of tech usually reserved for the higher and more expensive classes.

BMW will also include a few powertrain upgrades. One of them will power the BMW 230xe Active Tourer which will become the most powerful plug-in hybrid on the new U06 model. Currently that spot is taken by the BMW 225xe which uses a 1.5 liter three-cylinder engine paired with a small electric motor. The total power output is 224 horsepower.

The new U06 230xe Active Tourer is likely to use a combination of a 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine paired again with an electric motor, but this time, the rumored total output is around 270 horsepower. And while current Active Tourer models could feel sluggish at times, this new powertrain is going to make the premium minivan a lot more fun to drive your family around.

Stay tuned in the next couple of days for a full unveil and plenty of official photos and videos! [Spy image by www.instagram.com/wilcoblok]