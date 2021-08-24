Rumor is that BMW will very soon unveil the second generation 2 Series Active Tourer. But ahead of its official debut, the premium minivan continues its testing trials on the famous Nurburgring. The new 2 Series Active Tourer looks drastically different than before, with a much larger grille, new headlights, a sleeker profile, and an all new interior. The taillights are reminiscent of the current 3 Series with a single strip of light while the flush integrated door handles are in line with the latest BMW models.

The biggest improvement will be inside. The new U06 2 Series Active Tourer gets the same new iDrive and digital instrument panel as the BMW iX. Both screens are connected and the iDrive screen is canted toward the driver. The steering wheel is also new, featuring a hexagonal center airbag cover and a three-spoke design. On the center console, the shift lever was replaced with a toggle, much like modern Audis, with a physical volume roller next to it.

The next generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is scheduled to launch in Summer 2022 and along with a new design, BMW will also include a few powertrain upgrades. One of them will power the BMW 230xe Active Tourer which will become the most powerful plug-in hybrid on the new U06 model. Currently that spot is taken by the BMW 225xe which uses a 1.5 liter three-cylinder engine paired with a small electric motor. The total power output is 224 horsepower.

The new U06 230xe Active Tourer is likely to use a combination of a 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine paired again with an electric motor, but this time, the rumored total output is around 270 horsepower. And while current Active Tourer models could feel sluggish at times, this new powertrain is going to make the premium minivan a lot more fun to drive your family around.

[Top Image: @wilcoblok]