We know an LCI facelift for the BMW X7 is currently in the works. We’ve seen the spy photos, we’ve seen the renders, and we’ve gotten some info from our sources. Along with the facelifted X7 will come an even more exciting version — the ALPINA XB7 — which was just recently spotted in the wild, on the back of a car carrier. (We don’t own the photos but they can be seen here)

The ALPINA XB7 will get its LCI facelift along with its X7 sibling. That means it will get most of the same new styling elements as the standard BMW model. From what we understand, the BMW X7 LCI will get a new grille and it will swap out its slim headlights for a new split headlight design. After all the spy photos and renders, it seems as if fans are quite displeased with the split headlight design. Though, let’s reserve judgement until we actually see the thing.

That said, the ALPINA XB7 is likely going to be the better looking version, as that’s the case with the current iterations of both cars. How do we know this car is the XB7 and not just a regular X7? Two dead giveaways: quad exhaust tips that protrude through the rear bumper and the ALPINA-specific wheel design. In these photos, you can’t see much, due to the positioning of the car on the truck, but it does seem like the headlights will get an interesting tiered design. Being an all new design for BMW, we’re very curious to see how it turns out.

Under the skin, the ALPINA XB7 LCI should remain mostly the same. Its 4.4 liter BMW-sourced twin-turbo V8 should make around the same 612 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Though, it might get some new interior bits, cabin tech, and maybe even some suspension tuning. The current XB7 is the best driving version of the X7 and we don’t expect this one to be any different.

[Source: Motor1]