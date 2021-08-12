There are few cars as bonkers as the ALPINA XB7. In no world is a three-row, two ton-plus, 600 horsepower SUV necessary for anyone and yet not only does the XB7 exist, it’s flipping awesome. However, unfortunately for a lot of enthusiasts, it’s also quite rare, making it unlikely for most fans to ever even see one in person, never mind actually drive one. Thankfully, this new video from AutoTopNL puts viewers in the driver’s seat for an Autobahn blitz.

During my time with the ALPINA XB7, I found that it was the most hilariously awesome exercise in excess. Its 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8 started off life as a standard BMW N63 engine but then ended up as an ALPINA-tuned monster. ALPINA changes the pistons, the turbochargers, the air intake, intercoolers, and engine tune. The results are 612 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. While that’s not that much more than a BMW X5 M Competition, it feels quite a bit more potent and has an entirely different character.

In this new video, you get to take a walkaround of the XB7, to see all of its interesting and unique details, as well as get a look at a POV drive. The latter of which really shows off what it’s like to drive, which should give fans the taste of the XB7 that they’ll almost certainly never get.

We also get to see just how fast the ALPINA XB7 is in this video. The 0-250 km/h (155 mph) took 27.40 seconds, which is surprisingly good for a three-row monster that weighs as much as a small aircraft carrier. The XB7 has a top speed of 290 km/h (180 mph) and it gets close in this video, reaching just over 280 km/h (173 mph). In a world of YouTubers showing off 200 mph-plus videos everyday that might not seem like much. But in a three-row luxury SUV that can haul a family of seven, that’s a ludicrous speed. Check it out.