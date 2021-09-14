At the beginning of September, the Salon Privé show took place in the grounds of Blenheim Palace, an exclusive Concours d’Elegance venue that brought together some of the most avid collectors in the world. Since it took place in Oxfordshire, in the UK, Rolls-Royce wanted to be a part of it and how better to do that if not by bringing out two Bespoke creations? The Goodwood-based manufacturer brought out a specially designed Black Badge Wraith alongside a Black Badge Cullinan.

The latter was dressed up in Bespoke Verde Ermes which is a very special shade of green. After all, having about 40,000 different paint colors available does come in hand from time to time. A dark chrome Spirit of Ecstasy, blackened stainless steel exterior treatment and exclusive 22-inch part-polished Black Badge wheels complete the Black Badge theme. For the interior, Havana trim has been selected for the seats, which is contrasted by Tan leather panels alongside Cashmere Grey accents for the seat piping.

The Black Badge Wraith on display showcases the marque’s surface finish capabilities with bold Iced Premiere Silver coachwork, creating an almost monochromatic effect alongside the dark chrome Spirit of Ecstasy and 21-inch part-carbon fibre Black Badge wheels. In contrast, the interior color treatment incorporates the marque’s vivid Mugello Red. These weren’t the only Rolls-Royce cars in the show though.

A brand new Rolls-Royce Ghost was used as a lead car in a 120-mile tour of the Cotswolds and there were a few more surprises on the premises from the British brand as well. For example, visitors attending Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace got to meet the marque’s British showroom specialists, each of whom have created concepts for Ghost and Phantom. Furthermore, a Black Badge Wraith, Black Badge Dawn and Ghost have been available for test drives, in case anyone was curious about how the double-R models feel on the road.