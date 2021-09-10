BMW and golf have been going hand-in-hand for decade, with some cars have even been designed (especially in the boot area) to accommodate a set of golf clubs. BMW organizes several golf tournaments every year and on Wednesday a charitable one was teed off by none other than the current Spider-Man in the Marvel cinematic universe, Tom Holland.

Hosted by the Wentworth Club in London, this is one of the highlights of the golf season and the third one of the Rolex Series. Dubbed Celebrity-Pro Am, you can already guess that this contest features a lot of heavy names. However, it’s also for a good cause. That’s because BMW is offering a more than decent prize for the one who will get the first hole-in-one at the 14th. To be more precise, BMW will donate £80,000 to the Alzheimer’s Society while the player who manages to achieve this feat will get a BMW iX for free for a year.

Tom Holland went round the course with his twin brother Harry and Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington. It is the first time that the 25-year-old has competed in the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am. The same applied to English pro footballer Adam Lallana and former tennis pro Daniela Hantuchová (CZE). More top-level sportspeople were also swinging their clubs: Olympic gold medalists James Guy (ENG, swimming), Samantha Quek (ENG, hockey) and Denise Lewis (ENG, heptathlon), as well as former world football stars Robbie Fowler, Paul Ince and Andriy Shevchenko. Pop music also enjoyed renowned representation from chart-toppers like Ronan Keating, Niall Horan, Brain McFadden and Keith Duffy.

The defending champion right now is Tyrell Hatton from England. Players participating in the Celebrity-Pro Am will score points for the Ryder Cup. The prize money amounts to $8 million and there will be live concerts on the grounds during the weekend in the Championship Village, if you care to attend. Saturday evening will feature an appearance by chart-toppers “Clean Bandit”, followed by rock trio “Feeder” on Sunday.