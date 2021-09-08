The BMW Welt in Munich is hosting this week the public premiere of the BMW i4 M50 Safety Car. For this upcoming season, BMW will offer the Safety car for all the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup. The new i4 Safety Car will replace the BMW i8 Safety Car, which has previously led the field in the electric motorcycle series, which takes place on the support program for MotoGP.

The new safety car for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup is based on the BMW i4 M50 which will be launched in November 2021. The first fully-electric performance car from BMW M features an electric motor on both the front and the rear axle, generating a total output of 400 kW/544 hp. Just like all M-tuned cars, there is additional tuning of the chassis and driving dynamics.

The car features a grey and green paint scheme, including a kidney grille with green slats and the M colors at the bottom. There are also additional green inserts throughout the body of the i4, including green decals. On top of the roof you will find the typical emergency lights of a safety and pace car, while the rear end also features a decent-sized spoiler.

One thing that stands out in terms of design is the “Born Electric in M Town” phrase on the front fender. The car can go from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.9 seconds. BMW has claimed that the i4 M50 will be able to cover a distance of approximately 510 km on one charge. Which should be enough to cover a race.

BMW i4 M50 Safety Car comes with a unique drive sound which is intended to bring some of the emotional experience to the electric performance car. The electric sounds were composed by Hans Zimmer.