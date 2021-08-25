German tuning shop AC Schnitzer reveals a new aftermarket project based on the BMW 4 Series. This time around, it’s the 4 Series Convertible which gets the tuning treatment. The BMW 4 Series Convertible by AC Schnitzer kicks off with a power upgrade available for the M440i, 430i, 420i and the 430d models. Depending on the engine, the AC Schnitzer cranking range is between 165 kW/224 hp (on the 420i) and 309 kW/420 hp (on the M440i). A new AC Schnitzer engine optics is also available.

The exhaust sound was next on the list of upgrades. AC Schnitzer offers a stainless steel sports rear silencer with exhaust flaps and a choice of different “Sport” tailpipe trims in carbon, chrome or black anodized. For a purely visual solution, solo tailpipes are also available. Next, the BMW 4 Series Convertible tuning package is upgraded with an AC Schnitzer sports suspension, which features a spring/damper combination and lowers the body by approximately 15 – 25 mm. For pure lowering, a suspension spring kit is available. ­

Brand new wheels are also part of the AC Schnitzer aftermarket catalog. The AC4 Flow Forming wheels are available in BiColor or black, in 20inches and prepared for 235/35 R 20 tires on the front and 265/30 R 20 on the rear axle. AC1 alloy wheels in BiColor or Anthracite can be selected in 19″ and 20″ sizes. For those who want to continue using the standard tires in a sportier way, wheel spacers are available with 10 mm on each side. ­



­ ­ ­

­No AC Schnitzer project would be complete without an aero and visual package. So the BMW 4 Series Convertible gets a front splitter which alone already provides 35 kg increased downforce on the front axle (at 200 km/h). Together with the front spoiler elements, the side skirts, the emblems and the rear skirt protection foil, the upgrades are not only visual but also functional.

The interior is refined with aluminum accessories: gearshift paddles, a pedal set with matching footrest, a cover for the iDrive controller and a keyholder. Click below to see more photos of the car: