It looks like we’re doomed to keep waiting for the first deliveries of the BMW iX to kick off. While the car has been unveiled a while back, BMW surely is taking its time before it lets anyone drive it or even buy it. So what’s an EV enthusiast to do then? Nothing but wait and watch all sorts of videos of it online. Luckily, the German car maker is at least offering several such clips, showcasing some of the unique features the car comes with.

The video below is offering some insight into what we should expect from it. While the car was initially criticized for its exterior design, the monolithic shape it comes with has a purpose: it’s meant to make it as aerodynamic as possible. With that in mind, the designers did their job right, the iX having a drag coefficient of just 0.25, which is impressive for an SUV of this size. To get a better grasp of what that means, the BMW X5 (which is comparable in size) comes with a drag coefficient of 0.31. The BMW i8 had a coefficient of 0.26.

Even the production side of things was designed to be as eco-friendly as possible. The entire manufacturing process for the iX uses green energy. That doesn’t just include the assembly of the car, but also the making of the batteries and everything in between. The leather inside is tanned using olive tree leaves, something we’ve seen for the first time on the i3 and i8. The floor mats, the carpet and the headliner are made from recycled materials and even the wood trims are sustainably sourced.

Other interesting features include the so-called ‘shy tech’. This means BMW worked over time to hide some of the technology away from prying eyes but without depriving the passengers from its uses. For example, speakers are hidden in very specific places, like the seats and doors, but they still deliver great sound. Check the video for more details.