BMW is no stranger to placing its products in movies. Most notably, BMW has been partnered with the Mission impossible franchise for several years now. I still remember seeing the BMW EfficientDynamics Concept in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and being blown away at seeing something so futuristic actually driving around. Now, though, it seems as if BMW wants to step on Audi’s toes a bit and partner with Marvel.

As we’ve seen in trailers, clips, and an actual movie over the past year, BMWs have been featured in a couple of Marvel movies already. First of which was Black Widow, which recently hit theaters and Disney+ simultaneously. In the movie, the titular character drives two different BMWs; a BMW X3 M40i and a BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Both of which can currently be seen at the BMW Welt, in Munich.

Just as the brand did with its Mission Impossible cars, BMW put the cars used in the movie on display at the Welt. Unfortunately, you won’t get to see the actual cars used in the movie. Well, maybe the 2 Series is the one that stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh actually used but the X3 certainly isn’t the one used in the main car chase scene. That’s because that car was turned to scrap metal relatively quickly. Typically, explosions aren’t kind to any sort of vehicle.



If you’re a Marvel fan (each movie makes billions, so fandom seems probable) and are in Munich, stop by the BMW Welt to see the Black Widow display. More than that, though, you can see so many other outstanding BMWs, both past and present, cars you’d likely never see on the road. It’s well worth the trip.

Also, expect yet another Marvel display soon enough. Early next month, the Marvel movie Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuts, which also features a couple of BMWs. In the trailer, you can spot both a BMW i8 and a BMW M8 Competition Coupe. The former gets crushed by an out of control bus, while the latter is involved in some kind of high-speed car chase. So expect both cars to be on display at the Welt sometime soon.