BMW gets back into the realm of product placement with the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On July 9, Marvel Studio will release the “Black Widow” thriller which will feature at the front the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the popular BMW X3 SAV. BMW and Marvel Studios is a collaboration set to continue beyond “Black Widow.”

“This is the very first time BMW has worked with Marvel Studios and the result is just stunning,” says Jens Thiemer, senior vice president, Customer and Brand – BMW. “Having the BMW X3 and the 2 Series Gran Coupé playing key roles in ‘Black Widow’ is part of our marketing strategy, adding strong emotional value to the communication of these models. As emotional and thrilling stories play an increasing role in our brand communication, we are definitely looking forward to continue working with Marvel Studios.”

“There is no better vehicle to take us on Natasha’s journey as she sorts her past than a BMW,” said Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Partnership Marketing at The Walt Disney Company. “The X3 and 2 Series Gran Coupé are sleek and agile, just like Black Widow, and we are so excited for the world to see where we’ve been together in July.”

To celebrate the film’s premiere, a display featuring the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Black Widow is now present at SPACE by BMW, BMW’s new experience venue at The Grove, Los Angeles’ iconic lifestyle and hospitality destination.