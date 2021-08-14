As we’ve seen in previous videos (and as I’ve recently felt), the BMW M5 CS is an absolute rocket ship, capable of taking down even the most powerful of its rivals. However, is it strong enough to take down its two main rivals, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S and the Audi RS6 Avant, if they’ve both been heavily tuned. You can find out in this new video from Throttle House.

In this video, a bone stock BMW M5 CS drag raced a tuned Audi RS6 Avant and a tuned Mercedes-AMG E63 S. The M5 CS uses a 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8 to make 626 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. While the Audi RS6 Avant in this video gets its 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 tuned to 740 horsepower and 783 lb-ft of torque. The AMG is even stronger, with its own 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 making 840 horsepower and 806 lb-ft. So both cars are a lot more powerful than the M5 CS. However, in a previous TH video, we saw the M5 CS flat-out demolish a 797 horsepower Hellcat Charger. So the M5 should’ve actually still had a chance.

The results were shocking, to be honest. I think it’s fair to say that the BMW M5 CS lost the drag race without it being a spoiler. It beat the Hellcat but that car was rear-wheel drive only and, honestly, not as fast as it should be. The AMG and Audi are bonkers quick even when stock and are both all-wheel drive. In this video, the Audi had over 100 more horsepower and the AMG over 200 more horsepower. There was just no scenario in which the M5 CS would win. However, it was closer than I thought it would be.

I recently timed the M5 CS through the quarter mile (review and results coming soon!) and it honestly took my breath away. I couldn’t believe how fast a stock sedan could be. However, the other two cars in this video are so fast, I’m not sure my little brain can comprehend it.