If you want to get yourself a straight-six engine done by BMW engineers in Munich, you’ll be surprised to learn that you can also have it with a Toyota badge on your car. The current Supra uses a B58 engine under the hood and that makes it a very interesting combo for a lot of people. You can get the awesome looks of the Supra with the engine of a BMW. What’s not to like? But that’s not the only choice available either.

One of the cars with the best bang/buck ratio is the BMW M240i xDrive, a car that still holds a special place in the hearts of enthusiasts, all these years later. The new generation 2 Series will keep the M Performance model alive too, showing just how important it has become over the years. So what would happen if the BMW M240i xDrive and the Toyota Supra would race? The answer is pretty straightforward, actually. All you have to do is look at the spec sheet.

The BMW M240i xDrive also uses a B58 3-liter straight six engine but it was tuned to deliver 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, a bit less than the Supra. The Supra has the edge in terms of power, with its 382 horsepower tune, while the torque level remains the same. Why, you might ask? Because BMW had different plans with the M240i, compared to Toyota and its take on the model. The Supra is also lighter, being a strict two-seater.

Therefore, the car with more power and less weight will surely win. The only advantage the BMW has is in the standing start races, as its xDrive all-wheel drive system will allow it to put the power down better overall. However, once the two set off, the power difference will become rather obvious and there will be only one winner here. Check it out.