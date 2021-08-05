German tuning shop G-Power is no stranger to massive power upgrades on BMW cars. We’ve seen several projects before under the Hurricane brand and each and one of them impressed us with their sheer power. Today, the tuning powerhouse releases yet another exciting project: G-Power G8M Hurricane. BMW has already set the bar quite high with the M8 lineup. From a 4.4 liter V8 TwinTurbo engine, the M8 makes 625 horsepower in standard form, delivering a standard sprint to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.

So bumping up that power and performance is not an easy task, yet, G-Power manages to offer two power upgrades. Stage 1 takes the power output to 840 horsepower and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque. If that’s not enough, then the next power upgrade bumps the horsepower to a massive 900 number. The tuning package is available for all models: M8 coupe, M8 convertible or M8 Gran Coupe.

The power increase is achieved via upgraded turbochargers with larger intakes. There is also a new exhaust with sport catalytic convertors and CNC-milled housings. Of course, the ECU mapping has also been upgraded. In addition, the more powerful kit comes with forged pistons, larger cooling package, modified connecting rods and a reinforced drivetrain. To cope with the increase power and handle the ride even better, the suspension is also lowered thanks to new and adjustable coilovers.

The packaging wouldn’t be complete without a set of custom wheels. G-Power offers two types of 21-inch forged wheels shod in mixed performance tires – 285/30ZR21 at the front and 295/30ZR21 at the rear. The exterior is also painted in the typical orange wrap from G-Power, while inside there is plenty of Alcantara and carbon fiber parts. The carbon hood with additional openings for ventilation serves both optics and cooling. The carbon rear wing is recommended for additional downforce.

G-Power does not officially reveal the performance numbers, but the top speed of 340 km/h should be a good indicator.

[Photos: G-Power]