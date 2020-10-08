Those you familiar with the history of special BMW paint colors, then one of them will certainly come to mind: Ceylon Gold Metallic. The beautiful paint was first featured on the legendary BMW 3.0 CSL (E9). But today, the iconic color was paired with the new BMW M8 Coupe, for a test drive in Bulgaria.

The BMW Individual paintwork shows that the strong, dark gold tone has lost any of its charm even decades later. Clearly, if you want to attract attention and drive an extroverted vehicle, the M8 and the Ceylon Gold will not let you down. Of course, the BMW M8 Coupe can stand on its own as well. The two-door luxury coupe not only has the looks, but also a big heart.

Under the hood lies a 4.4 liter V8 TwinTurbo engine, developing 625 PS, paired with a smooth and precise eight-speed automatic transmission. The BMW M xDrive is also a welcome addition to the high-end coupe, which now ensures all-year round fun. The combination of all these tech brings the M8 Coupe from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.2 seconds. Even though there were plenty of videos that show better sprint times.

In these images we can also see the gold brake calipers of the optional M carbon-ceramic brake system. The light-alloy wheels are the star-spoke 813 M design which match perfectly Ceylon Gold Metallic. Thanks to the M Carbon Exterior package, there are a few other sporty accents in addition to the black details of the Competition model.

These start with the large air curtains at the front, continuing with the exterior mirror caps, the rear spoiler lip and the diffuser insert, all made of carbon fiber.

In the United States, pricing for the new 2020 M8 Coupe is $133,000 and $146,000 for the M8 Competition Coupe. The 2020 M8 Convertible MSRP is $142,500 and $155,500 for the M8 Competition Convertible. Pricing does not include $995 Destination.