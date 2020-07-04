A high-performance open-top BMW M8 Convertible is displayed at the Hendrick BMW’s showroom. The powerful and stylish M8 is also painted in a special Motegi Red shade. This is another interesting and appealing color, which can be suitably included in the vast list of BMW’s red shades.

Continue Reading Below

While it isn’t essentially considered to be a BMW Individual color, Motegi Red can easily compete with other pricier tones such as the Sakhir Orange (C1H) or the Melbourne Red (A75). It’s also a chameleon by turning into a light red in sunlight, while in a darker environment, the Motegi Red turns into a vivid, deeper red shade.

The beautiful red shade is paired with the Midrand Beige upholstery which gives the car an even more stylish look. Inside, the materials are absolute top-notch and its tech is very impressive.

If you opt for the BMW M8 Competition Convertible (F91), then you will get a peak output of 625 PS (617 hp) and a maximum torque of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). To reach 100 km/h, it needs just 3.4 seconds, also helped by the M xDrive chassis. In the standard M8, the powerplant makes 600 horsepower and same 553 lb-ft of torque.

Just like the BMW M8 Coupe, the Convertible gets an eight-speed automatic transmission as its only option and it will power all four wheels. The xDrive all-wheel drive system is similar to the one in the BMW M5, in that it’s very rear bias but also has the ability to switch to solely rear-wheel drive.

The 2020 M8 Convertible MSRP is $142,500 and $155,500 for the M8 Competition Convertible. Pricing does not include $995 Destination.

As always, click below for an extensive photo gallery: