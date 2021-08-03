The guys from G-Power are known for their ludicrous builds. They have been making cars with massive power a long time now and, even though they used forced induction where there was none back in the day, the turbocharged present we live in didn’t slow them down. Some might’ve thought that, since they were masters of supercharging, a turbo might give them headaches but that’s far from the truth.

Even today, G-Power makes some of the craziest BMWs you can buy and the one in the video below is no exception. Starting life as a normal BMW M8, this car was taken to G-Power to get a bit more power from under the hood. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 makes 625 HP and 750 Nm of torque in standard guise on the Competition model but this here is a whole new level. That’s because this particular car apparently makes 790 HP instead, along with 1,020 Nm of torque.

Those numbers turn this Gran Coupe into a true land missile and that was achieved with some thorough work. According to G-Power’s website, in order to reach these levels of power you need to change a few things under the hood. From the intake, to the exhaust, the turbos, the ECU map and some added cooling needs to be thrown in, to keep temperatures in check. The S63 engine is known for how hot it runs even in stock guise.

When talking about such numbers, the 0-100 km/h sprint is not exactly telling you how fast the car is. That’s because, most of the time, the torque and power figures have to be limited in the first gears, so that the transmission doesn’t blow up. However, after 100 km/h you can truly unleash the power. As the video below shows, this car takes just a little over 6 seconds to go from 100 to 200 km/h and will do 250 km/h from standstill in 15 seconds.