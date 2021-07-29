No less than 82 MINI Cooper SE models were delivered this week to Biogena, an Austrian-based health company, creating the largest fleet of such electric cars delivered so far by the British brand. This may very well also be one of the largest electric fleets in the world right now, as big companies are starting to migrate towards electric mobility for their employees. And it comes as no surprise that every day bigger strides are made towards our common goal of cutting CO2 emissions.

For Biogena, this was a natural move. The company has been striving to become more sustainable over the years, with its efforts increasing in the past decade. The Austrian family-owned company, is known for the development, production and marketing of premium micro-nutrient preparations. Biogena has been pursuing a sustainable strategy for years, which includes ecological products, reforestation and efficient environmental protection, therefore it fits perfectly with the British premium brand.

At the beginning of the year, Biogena gave every employee the opportunity to order a petrol-branded MINI Cooper SE as a company leasing vehicle. By ordering the 82 vehicles in total, the company is sending out a further signal for electric mobility and sustainability and is now also giving employees the opportunity to experience local emission-free driving fun. “The pulsating performance of the E-MINI is a perfect match for the passionate spirit of the Biogena team,” explains Biogena Managing Director Julia Ganglbauer.

This marks yet another page in the successful chapter written for the MINI brand by the new Cooper SE model. Since it was launched, over 30,000 units have been already sold worldwide, making the electric hardtop one of the best-selling products coming out of Oxford these days. Over the course of 2021, sales of electric MINI models have already accounted for about 15 percent of the company’s total and it’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.