We’ve seen this comparison test before, with Chris Harris taking both the BMW M5 CS and Audi RS e-tron GT on track, however, we’re keen to read another one. Both of these cars are sensational, four-door performance machines that cost similar money and boast similar speeds but couldn’t be more different outside of that. So how do they actually compare when put to the test on both road and track?

In this new comparison test from Car Magazine, we take a look at the BMW M5 CS and the Audi RS e-tron GT in a bit more depth than before. They’re shockingly different cars, both on paper and on the road, but they’re worth comparing because they offer a look at the best and last generation of one type of car, versus the beginning of a new type of car.

The BMW M5 CS represents the last of the old guard. Its 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8 makes 626 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, accompanied by a screaming V8 soundtrack. It’s an absolute performance monster, designed to lap a track like a 911 GT3, and is the pinnacle of what big, four-door, internal combustion cars are capable of. It’s also likely the last of its kind, as the next M5 is almost certainly going to be electric.

While the Audi RS e-tron GT is Audi Sport’s first attempt at a proper electric, performance GT car. It’s sort of like what the original M5 was designed to be, just with electric motors instead of a gorgeous inline-six. It’s the beginning of a new era, new ideas, and a new way of looking at performance cars. It’s still shockingly fast, thanks to its 637 horsepower and 612 lb-ft of torque, from two electric motors, but it trades the M5 CS’ track-ready fury for a quieter cabin and more comfortable ride.

Which car is best? We won’t spoil it for you because you should go read the review. These two cars launched at around the same time, which is fascinating because of how they offer two completely different ideas for the same type of car. The BMW M5 CS is the best a dying breed, while the Audi RS e-tron GT is the promising start to a new era. Read the comparison to see which one is best to drive right now.

[Source: Car Magazine]