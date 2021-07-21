BMW Italia introduces a pet friendly BMW X7 xDrive40d customized by Poldo Dog Couture in Milan. The luxury seven seater SUV is accompanied by an exclusive travel kit for dogs specially created for the BMW X7 that will allow our little friends to travel in total comfort. Rossella Barbuto, partner of Poldo Dog Couture, wanted to transfer the charm of the “Dolce Vita” into the massive and luxurious X7.

The changes begin inside. The front armrest features a sanitizer which is activated by touching the open armrest releasing a puff of a spray composed of an alcoholic base enhanced by a blend of essential oils approved by the Department of Biomedical Sciences of the University of Sassari. The passenger compartment is also scented by FRESH WOODS, a perfumer made by an Italian laboratory and entrusted to Luca Maffei. Grapefruit and lavender as top notes blend with rosemary.

Furthermore, this BMW X7 comes with a travel kit including a leather suitcase entirely made in Italy soft lined inside with beige alcantara. Among other items in the travel kit, you will find the following:

A 40 cm seat belt in leather and Vienna straw to secure the dog to the seat when traveling in the rear seats

A leash and a Vienna straw collar to always walk in style

A 50×50 cm cover for the rear seat that can be rolled up into a convenient cylindrical-shaped carrier, entirely in leather and Vienna straw to take with you when you get out of the car

A thermal bottle inserted in an elegant case in leather and Vienna straw

A blanket padded with zerodown wadding able to reproduce the softness of the feather bow to insert in the trunk

A Vienna straw and leather net to divide the trunk area from the passenger compartment area reserved for both the dog and passengers

A retractable bowl that disappears into the side compartment of the trunk and can be easily managed with a button that controls its opening and closing

The Poldo Dog Couture set for X7 will only be available to order on the website www.poldodogcouture.com

The collaboration between BMW Italia and Poldo Dog Couture also included a wonderful tour around Italy, to discover the most beautiful destinations that satisfy the growing trend of Pet Hospitality. Each stop was a unique opportunity to live memorable experiences with your four-legged friend: exclusive stays that, in addition to pampering the pets and their owners, gives them unforgettable territorial experiences.

The tour touched the following stops: