So you thought pricing for the new BMW M3 and M4 models is off the scale, right? Then you should be thankful if you’re not living in Australia. The land down under is known for its outrageous pricing for premium import vehicles and the new M3 and M4 are no exception. The stickers for 2022 model year versions have been recently announced and, if you want to get yourself one of these M cars, you’ll have to pay at least AUD144,900 ($108,000).

That’s for the base M3 though. For that kind of money you get a 3-liter straight six engine with 480 PS and 600 Nm of torque, a manual gearbox and a rear-wheel drive setup. Standard features include a carbon-fiber roof, the active M rear differential, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch infotainment screen, adaptive M suspension, keyless entry and keyless go, laser headlights with automatic high beam, M Sport seats with all sorts of electric adjustments, M seat belts, extended Merino leather and so on. So you do get a well kitted out car. The M4 is AUD5,000 more, by the way.

However, what people will be most interested in will be the Competition versions. In this case, pricing starts at AUD160,900 ($120,000) for the M3 and AUD165,900 ($123,000) for the M4 Competition. Since these are 2022 model year cars, they get M xDrive as standard and the more powerful, 510 PS and 650 Nm engine.

Therefore, the sprint to 100 km/h is also faster, at 3.5 seconds flat. On top of what you get on the standard M3 and M4 you also receive the BMW Digital Key on the Competition models along with adaptive cruise control, carbon fiber paddles and full Merino leather.

Last, but not least since we’re talking about Australia, the M4 Competition Convertible is also now available, with prices starting at AUD176,900 ($132,000). The drop top version is only available in Competition guise and since it’s a bit heavier, it does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.7 seconds. So, the next time you’re complaining about the prices of new cars in the US, think about the prospect of paying over $120,000 for an M3.