This year started on the right foot for BMW’s marketing team, as the Bavarian brand signed a deal with Marvel for some of its upcoming movies. This deal is about to start paying dividends since more movies part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are about to be released, as we start going back to our normal lives. The first new movie in the MCU is Black Widow, in which we’ll get to see Scarlett Johansson driving a BMW, according to this latest teaser published by the company on its US YouTube channel.

It looks like the weapon of choice in this new movie will be the 2 Series Gran Coupe, if we’re to judge the action by the footage below. The car will definitely make an appearance in the film but we’ll have to wait and see how much of its presence on the silver screen will be shared with the character played by Johansson. The footage below is heavily edited and it does show the 2 Series Gran Coupe on an empty bridge but there’s literally just one second where we see the Black Widow behind the wheel of what seems to be a BMW.

Nevertheless, the movie will have plenty of answers for us. If the past movies are anything to go by, don’t expect to see too many shots featuring the blue and white roundel. Audi models used to make few and far in between appearances in older Marvel films, either to promote a concept of sorts or to just show off. Chances are, the approach towards cars and their importance in the overall grand scheme of things will not change.

As for the movie, it is set to arrive in theaters and on Disney Plus on July 9. It focuses on the journey of Natasha Romanov (Johannsson) during the events between Civil War and Infinity War.