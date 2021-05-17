We’re finally getting ready to welcome the new-generation electric models BMW has been touting about for the last few years. The BMW iX and the BMW i4 might’ve been unveiled already, but we’re yet to see them in the metal on the roads. That’s all about to change as the German company announced it will introduce them to the American audience on June 1st, at a special event to be held in Los Angeles.

Each car will get a media event scheduled to take place on June 1st, in a new immersive BMW brand experience to be hosted by The Grove in LA. This will also mark the opening of the [SPACE] by BMW venue which will remain open to the public until November 30. This will be a two-story, gallery-inspired brand experience curated by BMW that features vehicle displays from BMW, BMW M, BMW i, MINI and BMW Motorrad.

“The debuts of the BMW iX and i4 are only the beginning,” said Uwe Dreher, vice president of marketing, BMW of North America. “We wanted to do something special to introduce these new vehicles, which is why we’ve created a brand platform in one of the most important electric vehicle markets in the world.”

Dreher continued: “But [SPACE] by BMW will go beyond just vehicle debuts and displays. We will have a full schedule of programming and events which will create opportunities to engage and connect with consumers.”

Over the course of the next six months, [SPACE] by BMW will be open to generate awareness and build excitement for BMW’s electric future. The venue will host different consumer and stakeholder events featuring collaborations in art, music, and lifestyle, and partnership activations with Marvel in support of the upcoming films, “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.”

There will also be opportunities to test drive many of BMW’s current plug-in hybrid electric vehicle so, if you’re in the neighborhood, you might want to check it out.