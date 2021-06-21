One of the biggest issues people have with electric cars and the future they propose is not necessarily linked to their performance in any way. As we all know, electric cars can have even better performance than regular internal combustion engines. The main issue for most car enthusiasts, though, isn’t performance but the lack of sound. The acoustic feedback we’ve all gotten used to over the years is a key element when it comes to the overall experience we have with cars and it will be sorely missed.

That’s why moments like the one recorded below will become rare and might even turn illegal at some point. What you can see here is an impressive group of BMW M models leaving a car meet dedicated to Bavarian machines. As it has become sort of customary, everyone is revving their engine as they are leaving, as there were plenty of camera guys around to capture them and their cool cars in the process.

This way, we get to compare some of the most popular and iconic models the BMW M division ever made in one single video. The video kicks off with a BMW X5 M and its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 S63 engine which seems like it is sporting an Akrapovic exhaust. Then a plethora of models keep pouring in. From the iconic and yet disappointing sounding BMW E46 M3 (with its S54 straight six) to the S55-powered BMW F82 M4 and S58 G82 M4, to have an idea as to how straight sixes have evolved.

Then there are the V8s. Several S63s can be heard, on anything from M6 models to SUVs. Then there’s the S65 at hand, courtesy of some E92 M3s as well as, my personal favorite, S62 4.9-liter V8 from the E39 M5. This is quite the line-up and, of course, some cars are missing but which one is your favorite overall?