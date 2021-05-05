In this new video, we went to the BMW M Performance Center in South Carolina to test the all-new BMW M4 G82 with a six-speed manual. Part of this review, we also got behind the wheel of the F82 M4 to see how it compares to the new G82 M4. Furthermore, we drifted both cars on the track and on the wet skidpad, before jumping into a drag race and more track action with the two M4 models. The last part of the video focuses on the road capabilities of the new 2021 BMW M4 G82 and whether this is the perfect daily commuter.

The G82 M4 we tested was the six-speed manual, non-Competition model. See our written review here. It makes 473 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque from the S58 engine. On the other side of the aisle is the F82 M4, but this time in the Competition spec. It makes slightly less power than the G82 M4: 444 hp, but same 406 lb-ft of torque. It also weighs slightly less: 3,505 lbs vs. 3,670 lbs. But the G82 M4 makes up for it with its newer engine and additional ponies.

Of course, we touch on the design strategy as well. If the outgoing M4 is more classic and simplistic in its approach, the new M4 Coupe exposes a bold and controversial design that is purposely intended to make a powerful statement. For the first time, the front end of the M4 is clearly individualized compared to the standard non-M G22 4 Series. The new high-performance coupe from Garching leaves prejudices behind and proposes a new M visual front end signature with the upright, vertically-developed, separated kidneys with horizontal, double louvres.

And while the design or styling is subjective, the driving experience is not. So that's exactly what we set to find out in this video: Is the new BMW M4 better than the outgoing model?