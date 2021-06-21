There is no secret that the M Division is working on a bespoke high-performance car which will arrive in 2022. Initially dubbed as the BMW X8 M, the new launch name seems to be set to BMW XM. It’s not only going to be the first bespoke M model but also the first electrified proper M car and the most powerful BMW ever made.

The overall design is still a bit of a mystery, even though recent spy photos shed some light on the design language. One thing that stands out immediately is the layout of the famous double twin exhaust pipes. Like all M cars, the BMW XM gets quad exhausts but it’s how they’re placed in the rear bumper that’s unique.

For starters, they’re shaped like hexagons and stacked on top of each other. Vertically-stacked exhaust pipes are new for BMW and it’s a design that some fans are going to need some time to adjust to. Just like the M Performance Exhaust for the new M3/M4.

The rear-end design is also interesting and it’s illustrated below by @bmw43__. The taillights retained the typical L-shape, but with straight edges versus the curved ones seen on many other BMWs. The rear bumper is still heavily covered in camouflage, but the rendering artist gives an interesting interpretation with sculpted shapes for a very aggressive look. The overall body shape is closer to an X7 than to an X6 Coupe, so you’re bound to get a spacious rear cabin along with impressive cargo space.

The top XM models will be split, based on power, just like the current X5M or X6M. The entry-level XM is rumored to have an output of 460 kW / 625 PS (617 hp). Next we have the upper-end XM (M Top is the working name) which is set to become the first electrified full M model in history. It is rumored to pack a hybrid powertrain combining a V8 petrol engine and an electric unit that together will raise the peak output up to staggering 748 PS (738 hp).

We initially learned that the XM will be introduced sometimes in 2022, but the improving COVID-19 situation in Germany will allow BMW to attend the 2021 Munich Auto Show. Being the first car even hosted since 2019, BMW won’t pass on this opportunity to unveil a strong lineup of current and future cars.

[Renderings: @bmw43__]