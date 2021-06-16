20 years ago, if you would’ve asked BMW fans what car would become the fastest and most powerful model ever made by the Bavarian brand in its history, very few of them would’ve nailed the answer. The fact that a car as big and heavy as the BMW M5 CS is now the holder of that title is a testament to how far we’ve come in terms of engineering. And the M5 CS is just starting deliveries so we’re bound to see more incredible projects.

Today we’re just going to check out how special M5 performs in the wild. And by ‘wild’ we mean on regular roads, with no preparation or special drivers behind the wheel. This is one of the key metrics when it comes to high-performance cars, as it shows how they behave in everyday conditions. As it turns out, the M5 CS doesn’t disappoint and the video show some incredible numbers posted by the car in the test carried out by AutoTopNL.

First, let’s check out the spec sheet. According to BMW, the M5 CS is the fastest and most powerful car they ever made available to customers. It has 635 PS and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. The weight has dropped by 70 kilos compared to the M5 Competition, which turned the CS into the car with the best power to weight ratio ever made by BMW: 3 kilograms per horsepower. And it shows.

According to the data shown in the video below, the M5 CS did a 0-100 km/h sprint in 2.98 seconds. Doubling that speed took another 6.69 seconds while reaching 250 km/h (155 mph) took, in total, 16.61 seconds. The 1/4 mile was done in 10.64 seconds which means the M5 CS is a 10-second car from the factory.

Last, but not least, the 1/2 mile time was 16.87. Mind you, all these numbers were recorded on a public road (an unrestricted section of the Autobahn) and without any special preparation beforehand.