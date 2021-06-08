Just like the X3 M Competition, the Sports Activity Coupe X4 M gets a mid-cycle update. Powering the BMW X4 M Competition is the same 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine (S58) that powers the BMW M3. While the X3 M was actually the first car to use the engine, the M3’s makes a bit more torque than the original X3 M’s. Now, though, the LCI brings the M3 Competition’s state of tune over to its crossover-shaped sibling. The BMW X4 M now makes 503 horsepower (510 PS/375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque.

The new increased torque production lowers the 0-60 acceleration time of the BMW X4 M from 4.1 seconds to 3.9 seconds and from 4.0 seconds to 3.7 seconds for the Competition package-equipped X4 M. Top speed is an electronically limited 155 mph, which is increased to 177 mph when the optional M Driver’s Package is selected. Power and torque is transmitted to the wheels via an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic.

M-Tuned Suspension

The 2022 BMW X4 M features a standard adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers. Furthermore, the facelifted BMW X4 M comes with M specific bracing for the front end with a brace in the engine compartment acting as the central element. This connects the suspension strut towers to each other and is also available in a lighter and even stronger optional M Carbon design.

The usual M compound brake system comes with four-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston floating calipers at the rea. The brake calipers are finished in blue as standard or in high-gloss black or red as options. The drilled and internally vented discs have a diameter of 395 millimeters at the front wheels and 370 millimeters at the rear wheels. The 20-inch M light-alloy wheels are wrapped in 255/45ZR20 front and 265/45ZR20 rear non-runflat performance tires.

Competition models are equipped with 21-inch M light alloy wheels with mixed non-runflat performance tires in sizes 255/40ZR21 at the front and 265/40ZR21 at the rear. The new M forged Star-Spoke Jet Black Style 892M wheels save over 4-pounds of weight per wheel.

Exterior Design

Just like its brother, the 2021 BMW X4 M Competition Facelift gets a slightly larger kidney grille with a single-piece frame as well as 0.4-inch thinner adaptive LED headlights. The front bumper has been heavily revised and it is sportier and more attractive than ever. The central air intake is also flatter and wider, and they are surrounded by vertically arranged and elongated side air intakes. These new air intakes are angled down towards the spoiler lip in a bend towards the center of the vehicle, where they follow the hexagonal shape of the central air intake. They are framed by high-gloss black trim elements. A black bar bearing the iCam provides visual separation of the grille.

In the back, the X4 M retains the typical coupe shape with a spoiler is mounted on the trunk lid. Optional M Carbon exterior mirrors and, on the BMW X4 M, a CFRP rear spoiler are available. The new rear bumper of the BMW X4 M features a wide, offset insert in the shape of an anvil. Like the lateral air-curtain-panels, which also accommodate the now vertical reflectors, this is finished in high-gloss black.

A More Stylish Interior

Inside, most of the BMW X4 M’s original interior design remains intact but it now gets the new iDrive 7 screen, along with the brand’s digital gauges. Both of which simple modernize the cabin a bit, keeping it more in line with more recent offerings. The climate controls are also from BMW’s more modern cars, which does keep it looking more uniform with the brand. Extended Merino leather upholstery is available in black as well as in the Bicolor variants Sakhir Orange/Black, Adelaide Grey/Sakhir Orange and Midrand Beige/Black. The BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery in Tartufo is also available as an option for the M sports seats.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility with improved integration is standard on the BMW X3 M and X4 M. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant can also be used access the new News app – which enables passengers to have the latest news read out loud to them. Remote Software Upgrades are also coming to the 2021 BMW X4 M. Therefore, new features can be added at a later date, such as the BMW Drive Recorder.

The controls found on the center console have also been redesigned, and they mimic those from the current BMW M3 and M4 models. The X4 M includes two new buttons in addition to the specific M gear selector with Drivelogic rocker switch, the BMW Controller and the red engine start button.

Driving Assistance Professional

The new BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M come with the latest driver assistance systems of the BMW X3 and BMW X4. Standard Active Driving Assistant includes Frontal collision warning with city collision mitigation, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure warning and Speed Limit Information. Optional is the Driving Assistance Professional package which includes Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go-function usable up to 130 mph with improved functionality in city traffic, right-of-way warning, intersection warning with additional city brake function and the avoidance maneuver assistant, which now also reacts to pedestrians and cyclists.

Other features include the emergency stop assistant, emergency lane assistant, Active lane keeping assist with side collision and Extended traffic jam assistant for limited access highways.

New Colors

A total of eight paint finishes are available for the new BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M including newly available Carbon Black metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Bay Blue metallic and Sao Paulo Yellow.

Pricing

MSRP of $69,900 for the X3 M and $73,400 for the X4. Plus $995 Destination.

Market launch is set for September 2021.

Design Sketches

Specs

BMW X3 M and X4 M