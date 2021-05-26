Late last year, BMW announced the introduction of a new nanoparticle filter on some of its models, a system meant to provide even better quality air to the occupants of the car. What used to be a standard feature on the X7 and an optional one of the 7 Series and 8 Series, will now be offered on cheaper models too, starting this summer. The BMW 5 Series range along with the 6 Series GT and M5 will get this new feature too.

According to BMW, the latest version of the four-zone climate control system now also comprises a nanoparticle filter, which ensures further enhanced interior air quality using nano-fleece and active carbon layers. Nanofiber filter technology is also active when using the auxiliary ventilation function. Consequently, it is possible to purify the air inside the car quickly and thoroughly before starting off on a journey.

This system is also available on the BMW X5, BMW X6, BMW X5 M, BMW X6 M and BMW M8 as an optional feature. You should also consider the fact that this nanoparticle filter is only available on cars with four-zone climate control which allows you to control the temperature and ventilation rate independently, both for the driver and front passenger as well as for the right and left rear compartment areas.

The big question now is whether this system is better than the one Tesla is offering. The American EV maker made the internet headlines several years back when it launched an air filtration system that is supposedly going to keep you safe in case of a Bioweapon attack.

Leaving marketing talk aside, Tesla models use HEPA (short for High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters which can block particles as small as 0.3 micrometers thick which should be enough to keep your lungs healthy in most cases. A side-by-side test of the two would be very interesting.