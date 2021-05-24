It’s almost summer and that means we’ll be seeing a lot of new prototypes testing on the Nürburgring. BMW, as usual, brought out its future models too and the one we’re going to focus on today is the upcoming BMW X8, the much awaited and immensely controversial new M car. And this one will surely be a very interesting proposal from our beloved Bavarian brand.

BMW didn’t officially confirm anything about this model. Up until now, even though we’ve seen it out testing a couple of times, the officials in Munich have been mum on the topic. Therefore, all we can do is speculate and work with insider info. According to our sources, the upcoming SUV will be the first standalone model, developed from the ground-up by the BMW M division. That’s right, the first bespoke car from BMW will be an M SUV.

Yes, some engineers are probably turning in their graves but the harsh reality is this is what the customers are buying today and that’s what had to be made. However, considering how good the BMW X6 M Competition is, allow me to be quite excited about what this X8 could bring to the table. What is pretty obvious though is that this will be a rather big car, from the looks of things. Sure, there’s a lot of cladding all around to mask its final shape but even so, you can tell this is a big car.

The one in the video below also bears the ‘Hybrid Test Vehicle’ sticker on it, which confirms our earlier reports from our sources that the X8 will have a big V8 under the hood, aided by one or more electric motors. The total output is supposed to reach around 750 HP which will make it the most powerful car BMW ever put into production. Considering the size of this monster, we’re guessing it’s going to need that power.