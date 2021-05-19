This upcoming Silverstone Auction is going to be a good one for BMW enthusiasts. There are going to be several interesting and unique BMW models going under the hammer and you get to see all of them in this new video from Harry’s Garage.

In the video, Harry Metcalf gives a bit of a tour through some of the more interesting cars (not just BMWs). Three of which, though, are Bavarian and they’re very cool.

For starters, there’s a BMW Z1, which we already saw recently. It’s a wonderful example, with low miles and in pristine condition. Not only is it a lovely example but the Z1 is a rare car, with it only being in production from 1989 to 1991, and features one of the coolest door designs in automotive history. The doors slide down into the body work which, combined with the drop-top roof, provide an incredible open-air driving experience.

Next up is a very cool car, an E46 ALPINA B3 S Cabrio. Typically, the ALPINAs we see are sedans or wagons, not convertible 3 Series’. The E46 B3 S Cabrio was a rare car back in its day and even rarer today. The example hitting the auction block is painted in a stunning blue, has just over 30,000 miles on the odometer, and features a 3.3 liter naturally-aspirated inline-six with 305 horsepower.

Last but not least is a fantastically yellow BMW Z3 M Roadster. While it isn’t the iconic “Clownshoe” Z3 M Coupe, the Roadster gets a soft-top convertible, which adds far more excitement. Plus, it still has an E46 M3-derived 3.2 liter inline-six engine, which makes it overpowered and hilarious good fun. Did I mention it’s yellow?

All three of these BMWs are all stunning convertibles with very unique attributes from different times and will be great collector cars for whoever buys them.