Production of the new BMW 2 Series Coupe G42 will start in the summer of 2021 , but for the first time, the rear-wheel drive coupe will not be built in Europe. The new Mexican plant in San Luis Potosí will have the honor to put together the new 2 Series. The plant will deliver the 2 series for all markets around the globe with currently 3,000 employees already working in the state-of-the-art plant. BMW says that around 32,000 jobs depend on BMW in the region, including the suppliers.

This is now one of the most high-tech plants BMW has worldwide, with Industry 4.0 technologies already at play. Smart Maintenance Assistant Software is being used for the first time, enabling proactive maintenance throughout the plant to be planned ahead of time, thereby increasing equipment availability. Service activities are based on current, intelligently organized system data instead of predefined maintenance intervals. Using smart devices such as tablets and smartphones, staff receive all relevant information regarding equipment status.

The new North American plant opened its doors in 2019 and has since produced over 100,000 units of the G20 BMW 3 Series. The vehicles have already been exported to 36 countries. BMW says the reason for choosing San Luis Potosí as the production location for the new 2 Series has to do with market demands. For example, two thirds of the new 2 Series Coupe is expected to be delivered in the U.S. market. Also, the strategic location allows BMW to faster ship some of these models to Asia.

Even though production begins this summer, first units of the 2 Series will arrive in the United States in November. In comparison, the European markets will have to wait until January 2022. To learn more about the new 2 Series, see this article.

[Source: BimmerToday]