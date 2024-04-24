MINI gave us a taste of a small electric crossover in mid-2022 with the Concept Aceman. Fast forward a couple of years later, the production version is finally here. The subsequent road-going model (J05) is nearly identical, proposing a cheeky design in a sea of mundane SUVs. While it’s not as charismatic as the six-door Clubman it indirectly replaces, it manages to stand out despite the crowded segment.

If you’re wondering why MINI isn’t launching a five-door version of the electric Cooper 3-Door (F66), it’s because it would clash with the Aceman. Essentially, the newcomer is a more practical crossover equivalent of the hatchback. They’re even going to be built at the same factory in China before production of both EVs starts at home in the UK in 2026. Don’t expect to see either in the United States before that.

At 4.07 meters (160.2 inches) long, 1.75 meters (68.9 inches) wide, and 1.50 meters (59 inches) tall, the Aceman is predictably bigger than the electric hatchback. As such, MINI says the new crossover slots between the Cooper and Countryman. While the luggage capacity in the three-door model varies from 200 to 800 liters (7 to 28.2 cubic feet), you get 300 to 1,005 liters (10.6 to 35.4 cubic feet) in the crossover. Should you need more, the roof rails will be standard equipment.

MINI intends to sell the 2025 Aceman in Essential, Classic, Favoured, and JCW trims. Each will boast a subset of design cues to set them apart. The John Cooper Works is not a high-performance version but a namesake trim that’s all show without any extra go. It remains to be seen whether there will be a true Aceman JCW later in the life cycle.

The interior should look instantly familiar since it’s largely carried over from the Cooper. The focal point is unquestionably the circular OLED screen with a 9.4-inch diagonal. It runs on MINI’s equivalent of the iDrive 9 infotainment system and provides access to all relevant information. There’s no digital instrument cluster in front of you but a head-up display is optional.

The splashy exterior theme continues inside with bold colors and intricate ambient lighting. Some parts of the cabin are covered with recycled polyester while others are in synthetic leather. As with other recent MINIs, you can’t get real leather upholstery for the Aceman. The multi-colored knitted textile and red stitching do a good job of spicing up the ambiance.

Thankfully, not everything has been moved inside the round display. MINI still integrates its signature toggle bar below the screen. It now has a new look and bundles five individual toggles: parking brake, gear selector, stop/start, experience mode, and volume control. The experience mode changes the ambient lighting settings, the screen’s theme, and the artificial sounds pumped through the speakers.

MINI’s adorable little electric crossover will be a front-wheel-drive-only affair. If you want AWD, you’ll have to step up to the bigger Countryman. In base form, the Aceman E will offer 181 horsepower and 290 Newton-meters (214 pound-feet) of torque. It’s enough for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h. Upgrade to the Aceman SE and get 215 hp and 330 Nm (243 lb-ft). That reduces the sprint time to 7.1 seconds while the maximum speed increases to 170 km/h.

The entry-level model comes with a 42.5-kWh battery good for 193 miles (310 kilometers) of range in the WLTP cycle. Its more potent sibling gets a bigger 54.2-kWh pack with 252 miles (406 kilometers) on a single charge. Owners can charge the Aceman E at up to 75 kW while the SE supports 95 kW. At full charging speed, it’ll take nearly half an hour to juice up the batteries from 10% to 80%.

The BMW-owned British marque isn’t divulging pricing details for now. However, logic tells us the Aceman will cost more than the equivalent electric Cooper. In Germany, the MINI Cooper E starts at €32,900 while the Cooper SE is €36,900 before options.

Source: MINI

Exterior Design

Studio Photos