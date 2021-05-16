We bring you a new set of images showing the upcoming 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe. Just a few days ago we gave you a glimpse at the new coupe and today, we take a look at the G42 M240i on the race track. Just like the previous generation 2 Series, the new G42 platform retains the rear-wheel drive architecture and therefore the typical long bonnet, short overhangs and a tight rear-end.

This specific model is the M240i, due to its trapezoidal exhausts and sporty wheels. Up front, we can clearly see the shape and size of the grilles through the camo. And thankfully, they haven’t gone through the same process as the new M3/M4. They’re a bit wider than the current car’s but are perfectly normal shaped kidney grilles.

The headlights have also gone through a major redesign and we believe the will look exactly like the leaked 2 Series Coupe from last year. Out back, it’s hard to tell what the rear end looks like, as it’s heavily covered in camouflage. But we can see that it has a teeny tiny decklid spoiler, further cementing its M Performance nature. Judging by these images, the new chassis of the 2022 2 Series features a longer wheelbase and a wider wheel track.

We believe that the new BMW M240i Coupe will get a 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six with around 370-375 horsepower. No word on transmissions or the manual, but the eight-speed automatic is one of the most likely options. Just like the current generation 2 Series, the new BMW M240i will get an electronically-controlled limited-slip rear-differential as-standard, in addition to xDrive all-wheel drive. On the other hand, the 2022 BMW 230i Coupe will get a 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with anywhere from 240 to 245 horsepower.

When the BMW 2 Series Coupe finally goes on sale, it will be manufactured at BMW’s San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico, for the world market. Stay tuned for more details on the new G42 BMW 2 Series!

