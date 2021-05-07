BMW is definitely ramping up its efforts in the electric car space. The Bavarian company recorded encouraging numbers over the first quarter of 2021 and is already looking forward to meeting future goals. One of these goals could be imposed by the legislation in the EU. The European Commission proposed some very ambitious goals for its decarbonization plan through 2030 and car makers will have to adapt on the fly.

Therefore, BMW decided to push even more ambitious numbers than before and, in a recent press release, the company announced that it plans to have two million fully electric cars on the roads by 2025. This ambitious target would be achieved by increasing the sales of electric vehicles by 50 percent every year from now on up until 2025. That might seem far fetched at the moment, when customers can only buy two fully electric cars (the i3 and iX3) but once more such choices reach the market (later this year, the iX and i4), things should start turning around.

“Our strategy is based on retaining a keen focus on providing attractive high-tech products that are destined to shape the changing world of mobility going forward. With this clear vision, we are already developing the next major technological leaps that will continue to fascinate our customers ten years from now,” said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG in a recent statement.

If BMW wants to reach this target, more EV choices need to be unveiled in this space. And according to BMW themselves, they are planning on it. An electric 7 Series is in the works, possibly named i7, and we will see an all-electric X1 launched in the near future as well, as the production span of the current generation is coming to an end. What’s pretty obvious though is that the tide is changing in favor of electric cars and car makers need to take note.