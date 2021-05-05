BMW Dutch dealership Story Waardenburg jumps ahead in time and displays the first ever fully-electric M car. And while this is not an official M electric car, it’s still quite unique, enough to deserve an article of its own. According to Autoblog.nl (via reader Rafael), this BMW iX3 M started life as a normal iX3 electric SUV. But the owner decided to add the full X3 M bodykit, in order to create the ultimate and most silent M SUV ever built.

The front-end stands out with the fascia from the X3 M: large air intakes, an aggressive front bumper and even the X3 M badge. The side view is also enhanced by the wider fenders, along with the side gills wearing the X3 M badge as well. There aren’t many changes in the back, other than trunk and roof spoilers which enhance the aerodynamics of the car. Even the wheels got upgraded to the M ones while combining the BMW i blue accents with the M logos.

Unfortunately, no M mirrors. But nonetheless, this is quite a conversion and, to our knowledge, the first of its kind in the world. No heart transplant though, so the BMW iX3 M is powered by the fifth generation eDrive from BMW. The electric motor placed at the rear in the iX3 delivers up to 286 HP and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, reaching 100 km/h from standstill in 6.8 seconds, despite being rear-wheel drive only.

In our recent test, we managed an average energy consumption of 22 kWh/100 km in city driving. That means you could get a range of up to 336 kilometers with a full charge. Outside the city limits, the numbers will vary depending on the speed, of course.

So while this BMW iX3 M might be the first of its kind, we’re getting close to a factory-sanctioned electrified M car. First, we will see the BMW i4 M50 – an M Performance model with a fully electric drivetrain. Next, BMW will unveil the first ever BMW X8 M, which is rumored to be a powerful hybrid SUV. The future will certainly bring more M electric products, including the fans’ darlings: M3, M4 and even M5.