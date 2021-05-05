It has become a sort of habit or cliche to pick on the new nostrils of the recently unveiled BMW 4 Series. Everyone can’t seem to be talking about anything else when it comes to the new Coupe model from BM. And it’s understandable. After all, messing with iconic designs can’t go unnoticed. Yet, there has been a change in the narrative lately. While initially most of them would complain about the new design, it looks like that’s no longer the case.

One clear example is the review posted below. The guys from MotorWeek took the M440i out for a spin and addressed the elephant in the room from the get go: the grille is ‘more likeable in person’. That’s actually true and we’ve seen this happening more often than not in recent years.

Cars coming out right now feature designs that are pretty hard to grasp via 2D imagery and video. Seeing them on a screen doesn’t really do justice to the work the designers put into making them.

And it may seem like making a big deal out of nothing but, in all fairness, designs sell cars and they play a major role in how we perceive them. Luckily, despite its controversial looks, the M440i has a lot of substance too. According to MotorWeek the M440i hits hard off the line thanks to its xDrive all-wheel drive system, with little wheelspin and no noticeable turbo lag. Their testing showed that the M440i will do 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds while the 1/4 mile time was 12.4 seconds at 114 mph.

Things got even better on the handling course according to the review, the car feeling tight, stable and glued to the road. The steering was reported as being sharp in feel and with an immediate response and the car never felt like it could get away from you at any point.

At the end of the day, the M440i was dubbed a real BMW and considering how well it drives, the guys wouldn’t have it any other way.