The new 2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible has just gone on sale in the United States, yet a first recall is already been issued by BMW of North America. According to the U.S. branch, the recall issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) covers an issue with the airbags. The official document says that the head-thorax airbag may not deploy as intended in the event of a side impact.

A side-impact pole test was conducted on a 2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible in January. However, the safety test was performed outside the U.S. and BMW concluded US vehicles were not affected as the issue was thought to be primarily related to the European head-thorax airbag design. A follow up side-impact pole test was conducted in March and the head-thorax airbag failed again. Therefore, a recall was issued this month.

The issue affects a total of 1,850 units of the 430i and M440i, built from October 12, 2020 to March 4, 2021. But BMW says to date no crashes or injuries have been reported related to the head-thorax airbags. BMW is still working on how the problem will be repaired, but first must determine a root cause of the problem. The BMW recall is expected to begin in March 2021, but owners may contact BMW at 800-525-7417.

For this second-generation of drop-top 4 Series, the roof has been converted from the previous-generation’s folding metal hard-top, to a fabric soft-top. Just like the coupe, the 4 Series Convertible still handles every bit as well; thanks to the same as-standard lift-related dampers or adaptive suspension; and gets the same engines. In the US market, there is a BMW 430i Convertible and BMW M440i Convertible, both of which are offered with either standard rear-wheel drive or optional xDrive all-wheel drive.