BMW is discontinuing its in-car fuel payment feature in Europe, just months after introducing the convenient technology through the iDrive system. The decision, confirmed by BMW following a report by BimmerToday, and direct inquiry to the ConnectedDrive hotline, comes down to one simple reason: not enough people used it. Originally launched as a way to simplify refueling, the feature allowed BMW drivers to authorize payment for fuel directly from the iDrive menu without stepping into the gas station shop. After a one-time setup involving credit card details, the system could direct drivers to participating fuel stations, streamlining the process and saving a few minutes during every stop. In theory, it was a clever time-saver. In practice, however, customers didn’t seem to see the value.

Despite its potential to add everyday convenience, the fuel payment system failed to gain traction. BMW cites “very low user numbers until recently” as the key factor behind the abrupt removal. While the technology worked as intended, most users either weren’t aware of it or didn’t find it compelling enough to navigate the setup process. The quiet withdrawal after such a short period underscores how even well-designed features can falter without widespread adoption.

This isn’t the only ConnectedDrive feature heading for the recycling bin. The “News Podcast” service is also being discontinued, facing the same fate as the fuel payment system due to similarly low usage. It’s a reminder that even as infotainment systems become increasingly capable, not every feature finds a permanent place in the user’s daily habits.

One ConnectedDrive convenience that will survive the cut—at least for now—is the iDrive parking payment system. Like the fuel app, it allows for payment directly from the car, but with an added layer of intelligence. Once configured, the car automatically stops the paid parking session when the vehicle leaves the spot, ensuring drivers only pay for the time they’ve used. This functionality continues to see enough traction to justify its place in the iDrive ecosystem.

These features were not available in America so customers here will not be affected by these changes.