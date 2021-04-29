Due to its funky new styling, we have a feeling we’re going to see a lot of unique looking BMW M3 and M4 models in the new future. We’re going to see M3s and M4s highly tuned, modified, and wrapped, to help accentuate its wild looks. For instance, this specific G80 BMW M3 is wrapped in bright orange, which is sure to make it stand out.

BMW Individual Colors can be very expensive, especially if you go for a color that isn’t on BMW’s list. Optioning one can also push your order back quite a bit, so if you’re impatient, it can sway you from getting one. Instead, many enthusiasts opt to just wrap their cars. That way, they can have a unique new color, for less money than the Individual paint, and it isn’t even permanent. Sick of the color? Remove the wrap. That simple.

In addition to its bright orange wrap, it also gets black wheels and black accents. We don’t know if it’s a standard BMW M3 or an M3 Competition but the black accents, if stock, would suggest the latter. If it’s a standard M3, it gets a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6 with 473 horsepower (480 PS) and 406 lb-ft of torque, along with a six-speed manual, and rear-wheel drive.

What’s funny about the M3 in these photos is that, despite its vibrant color, it’s not even the wildest looking Bimmer in the pack. There’s a wide-body BMW Z4, with enough aero to make it look like a GT3 racer, and a BMW M6 Gran Coupe with a sort of purplish wrap that has an almost mirror-like finish. While some other cars are seen in the pack of Bimmers, such as a Mclaren and a Jaguar XKR, it’s mostly wild looking BMWs and the bright orange G80 BMW M3 is among the most vibrant.

[Car & Photos: @euroklasse_ @soofy619 @jagmoney22 @timbrady94]