Courtesy of BMW Switzerland, today we take a close look at the new BMW i4 with the M Sport configuration. Not only we get to see the more dynamic and sporty side of the i4, but for the first time, the electric gran coupe is also shown in a color other than white – Silver. This is the second time that BMW is showcasing the i4 with an M Sport Package, a preview of the BMW i4 M50.

As expected, the i4 gets the typical M Sport bits, starting with an aggressive front bumper complemented by large air curtains. In the back you can also see the sculpted and dynamic diffuser adorned with blue accents, typical to a BMW i car. This prototype also features the aero-optimized Air Performance wheels. Thanks to optimum airflow around the wheel arches, the wheels are 15% lighter than the aerodynamic wheels previously fitted by BMW.

The M Sport package is likely going to be available for all three i4 models, including for the i4 eDrive35 and i4 eDrive40. So far, BMW has only confirmed one i4 – the M50 – but our sources are confident that two rear-wheel driven i4 models will follow also.

The BMW i4 model line will cover driving ranges of up to 590km (WLTP) and up to 300 miles (EPA). With a power output of up to 390kW / 530HP the BMW i4 can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in around 4 seconds. The eDrive35 and eDrive40 models will likely come with lower outputs and slightly reduced all-electric range, below that of the i4 M50 (possibly around 450 km – 500 km).

The video below is in German, but even for the English-speaking readers should be plenty of interesting footage you keep you entertained!