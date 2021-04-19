BMW’s first ever all-wheel drive M3 and M4 will arrive this Summer. Today, BMW revealed the specs and pricing for the new M3 and M4 xDrive models. The BMW M xDrive systems in the new M3 and M4 works very similarly to how it works in the M5. There will be three modes; 4WD, 4WD Sport, and 2WD, just as there are in the M5 and M8.

In normal driving conditions, even in the default 4WD mode, all of the engine’s available torque is sent to the rear wheels. Only once the need for more grip arises will the front wheels get any of the car’s torque and, once that happens, power is still delivered in a rear-biased fashion. Though, in the default 4WD mode, the xDrive system is more liberal with its front axle power delivery.

Switch to 4WD Sport mode and the front axle really just becomes more of a rear axle aid. The xDrive system becomes more aggressive and is more willing to let the car slide but will deploy the front axle to save your ass and keep the car from getting too out of control.

While the 2WD mode is the more extreme mode, as it keeps the front axle disengaged until the driver switches the car back to either of the 4WD modes. However, DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) must be disabled entirely for 2WD mode to be used, so it’s recommended that it’s only used on track.

Only BMW M3 Competition and M4 Competition models will be available with xDrive. That said, M3 Comp and M4 Comp xDrive models will be the fastest versions of the M3 and M4 available, with both cars getting from 0-60 mph in a claimed 3.4 seconds.

The BMW M3 Competition xDrive starts at $76,900, while the M4 Competition xDrive starts at $78,800, with $995 destination fees added to both. Both cars will go on sale in the U.S. in August, 2021.

To see more photos of the new cars, click the photo gallery below:

BMW M4 xDrive